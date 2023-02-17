Birthdays
Piedmont Arts showcases art by Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton in honor of Black History Month

Rupe Dalton Retrospective
Rupe Dalton Retrospective(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing work from African-American artists.

One of those artists is Rodney Scott “Rupe” Dalton. Rupe was an artist from Henry County, Virginia who passed away last year.

His paintings depict scenes from the everyday lives of friends, family and neighbors and speak to the traditions of many Black southern families.

Rupe used an airbrush to create all his paintings.

“You’ll see in his work, he doesn’t use traditional brush and paint,” said Bernadette Moore, Director of Exhibitions and Marketing for Piedmont Arts. “He actually creates his paintings using airbrush, which is an unconventional medium, but he mastered it and he took it to new heights.”

The exhibit will be on display and open to the public for free until March 15.

