Pittsylvania County Technical & Career Center hosts SkillsUSA district competition for students

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Technical & Career Center held the annual district SkillsUSA competition Friday.

Juniors and seniors from Lynchburg, Danville and the surrounding counties were there to show off their skills in cosmetology, welding, precision machining, information technology and more.

“It gives them a little bit of competition between other schools,” said Taylor Hendrix, cosmetology instructor for Pittsylvania County Technical & Career Center. “It also gives them the opportunity to open up the horizons and expand a little bit on what they could do in the real world.”

“It shows our skills and it shows we’ve been learning all year, especially for the seniors,” said Ashton Hammock, 11th grade cosmetology student. “They’ve been here for two years. It shows what Miss Hendrix has prepared them for and what they’re getting ready to do.”

Local professionals judged each competition. Some of them, like Lillian Hudgins, even participated in the competition in high school.

“It gives you an idea of how things could be in real life or how well you can work with not only your team if you’re part of a team, but how you work against other people in a competition see how other people work,” said Lillian Hudgins, plumber for Local 10.

Students who receive gold, bronze and silver place will compete at the state competition at Virginia Beach in April.

“It’s very similar to playing football, where you host different schools,” said Travis Wood, Welding and Fabrication Instructor. “They’re coming in to showcase what they’ve learned and their talents along with our students who are showcasing their skills and their talents.”

