Pockets of heavy rain lead to a wet AM commute

Rain may bring isolated flood risk this morning.

Brief cool down happens Friday and Saturday

Friday brings a mix of weather elements

FRIDAY

We end the week with a strong cold front and a round of widespread rain that is expected to continue through this morning. Heavy downpours are possible for the Friday morning commute; this may lead to ponding water and localized flooding for poor drainage areas. Watch for wet road conditions.

A widespread rain is expected as the cold front passes through Friday morning. (WDBJ)

We’ll also need to keep an eye on the creeks and streams as we may notice rises due to our recent wet stretch. The already saturated ground has a harder time absorbing the excessive water and it tends to runoff. Rainfall totals will be in the .50″ to around 1.5″ range. Higher amounts are expected in the mountains and along the I-64 corridor.

We could see an additional 0.5-1.5" of rain. (WDBJ Weather)

Behind the morning rain showers, drier conditions build in. Along with the dry air, colder air will follow. High temperatures will be spotted first thing Friday morning then gradually fall throughout the day. By this afternoon, temperatures will read in the 40s. Heading home temperatures will be in the 40s with even some 30s sprinkled in. Overnight lows for Friday will be in the 20s for most!

High temperatures will be set in the morning for Friday. Winds pick up in speed with gusts reaching 30-50+MPH. (WDBJ7)

Windy conditions are on tap for Friday with gusts reaching 30-40+MPH. Wind Advisories may be issued from the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts in the 20-40mph range can be expected Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

“COOLER” START TO THE WEEKEND

Cooler really means seasonable as our highs will reach the low 50s for Saturday. Increasing sun and calmer conditions are expected for Saturday as high pressure regains control.

Feel like temperatures Saturday morning start off in the single digits and teens. (WDBJ Weather)

Sunday we are dry with highs rebounding back into the 50s and low 60s. Overall a great weekend weather wise is on tap with calmer conditions and lots of sun. Enjoy!

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK

-Warmer than normal conditions still. Highs will read in the 50s & 60s.

-Tracking chances for rain past Monday; looking more unsettled next week.

