Rabid skunk found in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A skunk caught in Botetourt County on Monday tested positive for rabies, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District.

The skunk was found in the area of Mountain Pass Rd in Troutville.

The RCAHD says that Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in domestic animals through vaccinations but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.

Residents are asked to call the RCAHD Environmental Health Division or Botetourt County Animal Control if they know of any human or animal contact with the skunk.

