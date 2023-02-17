Roanoke County Disc Golf Course receives world ranking

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Explore Park’s Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course got some high praise this week from “UDisc.”

“Mayflower Hills Disc Golf Course here at Explore Park was recently ranked as the number 40 disc golf course in the world by UDisc, which is the number one app for disc golfers,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The course was ranked 80th in 2022 and jumped up to 40th in the 2023 rankings.

“The update in rankings is great, not only for publicity for the course, but for the disc golf community in the region, because it brings folks to play here and also gives some notoriety to our course. We’re really excited and proud of that ranking.”

The course is open year-round to players and has 105 different ways for people to enjoy it. It’s located at 3319 Rutrough Road about a mile from Explore Park.

