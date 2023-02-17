Snapchat threat against Botetourt student investigated

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a threat after a student from Central Academy Middle School (CAMS) reported receiving a message on Snapchat.

The sheriff’s office says the student told investigators Tuesday she received a friend request, which she accepted, from someone she didn’t know. Soon after, she got a message via Snapchat saying, “You’re on the CAMS hit list, good luck you’re the first one.” The student said she blocked the user immediately, but received a second friend request, from another username, which she also accepted. A second message soon followed, saying, “you’re on the hit list, number one, watch you’re back, you’ve been warned.”

Sheriff’s detectives and the CAMS School Resource Officer began an investigation along with Botetourt County Public Schools, and found that about the same time as the Snapchat threat, an anonymous threat was received by a school administration computer belonging to Central Academy Middle School, claiming there was a hit list.

Detectives report they are working to get the relevant documents and digital footprints of the devices used to send the messages, and are interviewing potential witnesses and students. Detectives say they are “confident there is no substantial threats to students.” Detectives are also looking into similarities and known associations from a recent case in Alleghany County.

Tuesday evening, as a precaution, Botetourt County Public Schools sent a notification to the parents of Central Academy Middle School students, making them aware that some level of threat had been made.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says:

While we apologize for not always being able to provide you a complete picture of what has occurred, be assured that our response will be immediate to address any concerns that may arise regarding the safety of your child and to resolve these types of incidents. Detectives needed time to investigate what had just been reported and interview the potential parties involved. “The safety of your children is our top priority”, said Sheriff Matt Ward, “we will do everything possible to protect them and prosecute those who threaten their safety”.

Extra deputies are at the school this week as an added precaution, according to the sheriff’s office.

