Some WDBJ channels missing during gear failure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have noticed some of the channels we usually offer through WDBJ seem to be missing.

An engineering part called an encoder is down. The encoder converts analog or digital video to another digital video format for delivery to a decoder, which converts the digital signal into images.

For the time being, we are operating on a backup encoder, but it can’t handle all our channels, such as 7.3 H&I and 7.4 True Crime, which will be down until we get the new part. Our regular channels, WDBJ7, WZBJ24 and 7.2 Circle, are still operational.

Our engineers are working to get new gear up and running as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience of not having all our channels.

