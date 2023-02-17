Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Some WDBJ channels missing during gear failure

(Storyblocks)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have noticed some of the channels we usually offer through WDBJ seem to be missing.

An engineering part called an encoder is down. The encoder converts analog or digital video to another digital video format for delivery to a decoder, which converts the digital signal into images.

For the time being, we are operating on a backup encoder, but it can’t handle all our channels, such as 7.3 H&I and 7.4 True Crime, which will be down until we get the new part. Our regular channels, WDBJ7, WZBJ24 and 7.2 Circle, are still operational.

Our engineers are working to get new gear up and running as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience of not having all our channels.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Heavy rain pushes in at times for overnight through Friday morning.
Widespread rain overnight leads to wet AM commute

Latest News

Join Leanna Scachetti for a discussion with two experts in substance use disorder to learn how...
How to seek support, treatment for substance use disorder
Join Leanna Scachetti for a discussion with two experts in substance use disorder to learn how...
WDBJ7+: How to Seek Help for Substance Use Disorder
Skunk generic WHNS
Rabid skunk found in Botetourt County
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled