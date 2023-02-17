Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Spiders’ Chris Mooney steps down from coaching due to health issue

Chris Mooney instructs his team during a 65-50 Richmond win over George Mason on February 19,...
Chris Mooney instructs his team during a 65-50 Richmond win over George Mason on February 19, 2020.(WWBT NBC12)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Chris Mooney, the University of Richmond’s basketball coach, announced Friday he is stepping down from coaching the rest of the season due to health reasons.

In a press conference held by UofR Athletics on Feb. 17, the Spiders’ coach announced he is stepping down after a routine heart scan he had last month revealed an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. He will need surgery to repair the aneurysm and take some time to recover. Mooney says his surgery is scheduled for next week at UVA Medical Center.

He says although this news is a shock, he is not in any physical pain or experiencing shortness of breath.

“I do look at this as an opportunity to demonstrate qualities we try to teach and instill in our players on the basketball court, and I hope I can demonstrate to them that while I’m very nervous and a little scared that I can meet this head-on,” Mooney said. “Be a great patient and meet this head-on with the support I have.”

Mooney said in the conference Peter Thomas would lead the team in his place for the remainder of the season.

Mooney has not missed a single game or practice in his 18-year career before this medical leave of absence.

He says he won’t be certain as to when he’ll be able to be back on the court.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Kitley, Amoore lead No. 11 Virginia Tech past No. 9 Duke
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Basketball
Coleman scores 21 to help Ga. Tech beat Va. Tech 77-70 Wednesday
Franklin, Clark help No. 7 UVA outlast ACC-worst Louisville Wednesday