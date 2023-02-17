Suspect arrested after being found with loaded guns on property of Fort Chiswell High School

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday on multiple charges related to bringing guns on the property of Fort Chiswell High School.

According to the Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer was alerted at around 3 p.m. that a man was there with an AR-15-style rifle. The officer was joined by deputies in stopping the man along Apache Run near Clinch Valley Community Action headstart. Deputies were stationed outside the headstart throughout the standoff.

The high school was placed on lockdown with buses being told to avoid the area.

Justin Ray Reed, 27, was found with a Diamondback semi-automatic 5.56 rifle and a semi-automatic 9mm Sig Sauer that were both secured and fully loaded.

He is charged with the following:

“2 counts of possession of a firearm on school property (Class 6 Felony)

Disorderly conduct (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

2 counts of brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school to induce fear (Class 6 Felony)”

He will be in the New River Regional Jail and was held without bond.

