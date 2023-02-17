Veterans share their stories at community event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “You’ll leave here with more compassion, more tolerance, hopefully some inspiration,” said Lee Hunsaker, the producer and curator of Hoot and Holler Stories.

Hoot and Holler’s “Voices of Veterans” gave the microphone to veterans of all ages to share special stories of their time in the military.

There were moments of humor.

“The lifestyle was just a little bit different than civilian life,” said John Igoe, a U.S. Navy veteran as the crowd laughed.

Igoe spent most of his time in the Navy at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

“Our responsibility was rendering final honors to qualified veterans and personnel from all services branches who died in the line of duty and most of them at that point were people coming back from Vietnam,” said Igoe.

Igoe shared the emotional story of one funeral service that he never forgot. Where he saw the eight-year-old son of a veteran who had died in the line of duty.

“This is 56 years ago and I want to just tell you this, I have never talked about this before, this is the first time.”

Tyler Crouch, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, spoke about the special moments he shared with his grandmother during his time in the Marines, and the special connection he and his uncle, a Vietnam War veteran, had with her.

“The military in general is such a storytelling culture, so much wisdom, so much knowledge, so much camaraderie is built through telling stories. Us telling our stories, us getting up and being vulnerable, is important, because it shows other veterans and members of the community, anyone who’s struggling with anything, that it’s okay to let your guard down and accept help,” said Crouch.

It all wouldn’t have been possible without Opera Roanoke and Hoot and Holler. The value of storytelling was at the heart of the event.

“My mission with Hoot and Holler is bringing together all of the community, all of the voices, in ways that we can lift and support each other through story,” said Hunsaker.

“Our veterans are sort of notoriously quiet about their service. Asking them to stand up in front of a room packed with people and share their story is an incredible act of bravery, and they’re doing it with such heart and beauty,” said Brooke Tolley, general director with Opera Roanoke.

The event was also a chance to shine a spotlight on veterans services in the Roanoke Valley, including Healing Strides. A portion of the ticket sales went to helping the organization continue its mission.

“It’s a fundraiser for us and that’s a beautiful thing, but it’s really about bringing awareness to our veterans. Getting them back out in the community and letting the community see all these people that showed up to say, gosh, we care,” said Carol Young, CEO of Healing Strides.

The packed house sent a clear message, that we are all in this together.

