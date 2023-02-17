Birthdays
Warner and Kaine discuss need to improve surveillance of aerial objects

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say they are eager to learn more about the aerial objects that were shot down over U.S. and Canadian air space this month.

In separate conversations with reporters Thursday, both said the country needs to improve its surveillance of balloons and similar aerial platforms.

Kaine and Warner said they still have questions about the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down near Myrtle Beach after traversing the country.

But they said they are also concerned about the incidents that followed, whether or not they actually posed a threat to the United States.

“Even if these were benign unidentified aerial platforms, why were they in civilian airspace without any sort of signature or permission that would enable us to monitor them and then keep everyone safe,” Kaine said. “I’m very troubled about that.”

“Even if it’s science experiment coming out of a university and they launch a balloon into the sky, we don’t have great system for both notifying the FAA,” Warner said. “And even if you do notify, how do we continue to monitor some of these entities that literally float with the wind.”

Warner said the search for debris from the three most recent incidents has been challenging because of the weather and terrain.

Both Senators said they hope to learn more about the nature of those aerial objects, once investigators are able to examine any remnants.

