Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides medical services in Spanish

NRV Community Health Center
NRV Community Health Center(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit in the NRV is hoping to reach the Spanish-Speaking community about mental health.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley says the Latino community faces many barriers when trying to access health services.

Studies show less than six percent of U-S psychologists are able to provide services in Spanish.

Other barriers include finances, being undocumented, and the mental health stigma in the community.

“It’s the idea of mental health not being very important. Even I would say even physical health not being important. That’s not typical in the culture. You’re more community oriented than you are self-oriented,” said Rosana Lopez Haugh.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides medical, dental, and behavioral health assistance in both English and Spanish.

If you want to learn more, click here to watch our Spanish Digital plus news-desk show to watch a full conversation about the topic.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled
Sharswood Plantation
Inside the Sharswood Plantation: Family discovers ancestors were enslaved there after buying the home

Latest News

Catholic Ministries Furniture Closet
Roanoke Health Leaders To Be Mentored By Seattle In Grant Program
Blacksburg Organization Looks For Donations For Seniors
Local Students Benefit From Calming Room