The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides medical services in Spanish

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit in the NRV is hoping to reach the Spanish-Speaking community about mental health.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley says the Latino community faces many barriers when trying to access health services.

Studies show less than six percent of U-S psychologists are able to provide services in Spanish.

Other barriers include finances, being undocumented, and the mental health stigma in the community.

“It’s the idea of mental health not being very important. Even I would say even physical health not being important. That’s not typical in the culture. You’re more community oriented than you are self-oriented,” said Rosana Lopez Haugh.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides medical, dental, and behavioral health assistance in both English and Spanish.

