Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Guard arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into prison, authorities say

Authorities say Nyeisha Davis, a former prison guard, has been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility. (Source: WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A prison guard previously working at a Louisiana corrections facility has been arrested on drug charges.

Louisiana authorities said 23-year-old Nyeisha Davis was taken into custody after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Davis was arrested with the assistance of narcotic agents and the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the 23-year-old was caught with drugs during a routine scan at the prison.

According to officials, Davis was on probationary employment at the time of the incident and is no longer an employee at the prison. She was hired in September 2022.

Davis has been booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. Authorities said she is facing charges that include the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled
Sharswood Plantation
Inside the Sharswood Plantation: Family discovers ancestors were enslaved there after buying the home

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, February 18
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, February 18
NRV Community Health Center
The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides medical services in Spanish
Una conversación sobre la importancia de la salud mental en la comunidad Latina. Con una...
Salud Mental en la Comunidad Latina
2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk
Lynchburg community comes together for 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk