Lawmakers weigh opportunities for bipartisanship in Washington

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With a deep divide in Congress, what are the prospects for bipartisanship?

On some issues - close to zero, but lawmakers who represent Virginia in Washington say they are looking for ways to work together.

Members of the Salem Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce gathered at WDBJ7 Friday morning to hear from 6th district Congressman Ben Cline and 9th district Congressman Morgan Griffith.

And with the very first question, the Republican representatives were asked about the opportunities for bipartisanship.

“There are issues that we disagree on that we won’t be able to reach agreement on, but there are lots of issues that deal with the economy, helping people in southwest Virginia that we can reach a bipartisan accord on,” Griffith told WDBJ7 in an interview.

“The widening of I-81 unites Democrats, Republicans and Independents. Everyone wants to see 81 widened, so we’re all fighting to get that done,” Cline said, “Making sure that our veterans are cared for, those who fight for us, making sure they are taken care of. That doesn’t wear a red or blue sticker when you’re talking about our veterans.”

And in a conversation with reporters this week, Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said he tries to include Republican co-sponsors in most of the legislation he introduces.

“If we can get a good bipartisan vote in the Senate, that then carries its own momentum over on the House side,” Kaine said. “It might convince the House Republican majority okay this bill might have been introduced by a Democrat, but it got a lot of Republican votes too.”

Cline and Griffith were asked about one issue that Democrats and Republicans have been working on in Richmond: the expansion and transformation of Catawba Hospital.

They said they will do what they can to support the project, but they weren’t optimistic about the prospects for federal funding.

