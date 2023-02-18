Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Lawmakers weigh opportunities for bipartisanship in Washington

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With a deep divide in Congress, what are the prospects for bipartisanship?

On some issues - close to zero, but lawmakers who represent Virginia in Washington say they are looking for ways to work together.

Members of the Salem Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce gathered at WDBJ7 Friday morning to hear from 6th district Congressman Ben Cline and 9th district Congressman Morgan Griffith.

And with the very first question, the Republican representatives were asked about the opportunities for bipartisanship.

“There are issues that we disagree on that we won’t be able to reach agreement on, but there are lots of issues that deal with the economy, helping people in southwest Virginia that we can reach a bipartisan accord on,” Griffith told WDBJ7 in an interview.

“The widening of I-81 unites Democrats, Republicans and Independents. Everyone wants to see 81 widened, so we’re all fighting to get that done,” Cline said, “Making sure that our veterans are cared for, those who fight for us, making sure they are taken care of. That doesn’t wear a red or blue sticker when you’re talking about our veterans.”

And in a conversation with reporters this week, Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said he tries to include Republican co-sponsors in most of the legislation he introduces.

“If we can get a good bipartisan vote in the Senate, that then carries its own momentum over on the House side,” Kaine said. “It might convince the House Republican majority okay this bill might have been introduced by a Democrat, but it got a lot of Republican votes too.”

Cline and Griffith were asked about one issue that Democrats and Republicans have been working on in Richmond: the expansion and transformation of Catawba Hospital.

They said they will do what they can to support the project, but they weren’t optimistic about the prospects for federal funding.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
‘We just didn’t realize that the threat was right there in our face’: Franklin Co. Humane Society reacts to dogs found dead
Southside Hosts Skills Competition
Weighing The Prospects For Bipartisanship
Catholic Ministries Furniture Closet