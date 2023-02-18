Lynchburg community comes together for 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community came together for the 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk hoping to inspire the younger generation to carry it forward.

Walking with a purpose to inspire the next generation of leaders while remembering the past.

“If they see that we’re getting along that’s a message that will resonate and hopefully they can go forward with the feeling that we can actually work together and do good things,” said Event Coordinator Nathaniel Marshall.

The event was both a day of remembrance and looking to the future.

“The Black History of Lynchburg,” said Marshall. “So, we’re here with a great bunch of people. And hopefully, folks will be learning a lot about the history of Lynchburg.”

He says they planned the walk in February to celebrate Black History Month.

“We can understand that this is not something brand new. People have been working towards equality and diversity for many many years,” added Marshall. “And it’s something that won’t end today but hopefully we can take a step forward.”

For Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Gamma Iota Omega Chapter, Saturday’s walk showed the importance of the younger generation getting involved.

“They are Black History. They are the ones that are going to carry on the legacy. It doesn’t stop with the civil rights movement. It doesn’t stop with Black Lives Matter,” said Chapter President Wanda Smith. “It continues on to the future cause there is so much change that still needs to happen. The young people are going to be the catalyst of what that’s going to look like in the years to come.”

Kids from all over the hill city left with new knowledge and a small gift.

The City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative, the Lynchburg Chapter of the NAACP partnered to host the event.

