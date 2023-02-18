No. 7 Cavaliers men’s basketball hosts Notre Dame, Clark becomes all-time program leader in assists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia guard Kihei Clark just tallied his 684th career assist, becoming the all-time leader in program history.

John Crotty previously held the record at 683.

The No. 7 Cavaliers are hosting Notre Dame on Saturday.

