No. 7 Cavaliers men’s basketball hosts Notre Dame, Clark becomes all-time program leader in assists

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia guard Kihei Clark just tallied his 684th career assist, becoming the all-time leader in program history.

John Crotty previously held the record at 683.

The No. 7 Cavaliers are hosting Notre Dame on Saturday.

Check back with WDBJ7.com for the final score and tune to Saturday Sports Extra at 11 for game highlights.

