Pet Stories: Meet Barbara

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Barbara. She is a one-year-old cat looking for her forever home. Barbara is an affectionate cat. She has a great demeanor and is an active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Barbara has been around other cats, but would do better in a home by herself.

The Roanoke Wedding Crawl is happening March 5th and all proceeds from registration will go to the RVSPCA. The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give auction on March 10th through the 19th. If you have items to donate for action you can drop them at the shelter during normal business hours. Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will take place on March 24 through the 26th.

If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website. If you would like to meet Barbara, or any other animal available for adoption please call or go online to schedule an appointment. Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

