Sunny and seasonable today.

Cold start to the weekend

Sunny and seasonable this afternoon

Warmer on Sunday

SATURDAY

A clear and cold start to the day with some locations in the mountains still see some breezy winds. Feels like temperatures this morning are in the teens and 20s.

We will see plenty of sunshine today with seasonable conditions expected. Winds will continue to slow this afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY

Sunday we remain dry with highs rebounding back into the 50s and low 60s. Overall a great weekend weather wise is on tap with calmer conditions and lots of sun.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK

A front moves closer on Monday and will likely bring some showers to parts of the region. Models are showing the front stalling nearby, but are struggling to determine where the front will set up. At this time showers move in on Monday, but some models are keeping showers in the mountains.

This front could linger nearby until the end of the week. Temperatures look to warm into the 60s and 70s next week.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

