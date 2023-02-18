Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Sunny and seasonable today

Warmer air returns on Sunday
Dry and seasonable today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cold start to the weekend
  • Sunny and seasonable this afternoon
  • Warmer on Sunday

SATURDAY

A clear and cold start to the day with some locations in the mountains still see some breezy winds. Feels like temperatures this morning are in the teens and 20s.

Sunny, cold, and breezy this morning.
Sunny, cold, and breezy this morning.(WDBJ Weather)

We will see plenty of sunshine today with seasonable conditions expected. Winds will continue to slow this afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Sunny and seasonable today.
Sunny and seasonable today.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Sunday we remain dry with highs rebounding back into the 50s and low 60s. Overall a great weekend weather wise is on tap with calmer conditions and lots of sun.

Warmer air returns on Sunday.
Warmer air returns on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK

A front moves closer on Monday and will likely bring some showers to parts of the region. Models are showing the front stalling nearby, but are struggling to determine where the front will set up. At this time showers move in on Monday, but some models are keeping showers in the mountains.

A front brings showers on Monday.
A front brings showers on Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

This front could linger nearby until the end of the week. Temperatures look to warm into the 60s and 70s next week.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather...
Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities.(WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled
Increasing wind through the day with wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
Winter temperatures make brief comeback

Latest News

Increasing wind through the day with wind gusts in the 20-40mph range.
Winter temperatures make brief comeback
Turning chilly and windy throughout our day.
Full Forecast: Showers Ending; Turning Chilly
Morning rain followed by increasing wind, increasing sun and falling temperatures.
Friday, February 17 Morning FastCast
Heavy rain pushes in at times for overnight through Friday morning.
Widespread rain overnight leads to wet AM commute