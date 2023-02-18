Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Town of Rocky Mount celebrates 150 years

By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special day in downtown Rocky Mount, as the community gathered at The Depot Welcome Center to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the town.

“The Depot Welcome Center, which is one of the oldest buildings in town, it’s where they used to load freight onto the railroad and Rocky Mount’s a railroad town, just like much of the Roanoke region. The railroad is a big reason why the town expanded as much as it did. So it’s fitting to be here at the depot to celebrate our 150th anniversary,” said Daniel Pinard, the cultural and economic development director for the town.

Sharing the long and proud history of Rocky Mount wasn’t the only reason for the gathering, Town leaders announced throughout the rest of the year, there will be events highlighting the history and celebrating it as well.

“It’s also an opportunity to unveil to the community, what we’re planning over the next 12 months, because we do have a year of a lot of celebrations. We plan to reach out to every part of our community, we want every part of our history of to be told.”

One of the announcements was for “150Fest” which will be a music festival in September.

“We’re planning a music festival, focused on local music to Franklin County and Rocky Mount. That’s going to be September 30. We’re shutting down the streets in downtown Rocky Mount, we’re going to have five stages through town.”

For more information on upcoming events in Rocky Mount, head to the Town’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roanoke road that is focus of safety plan
Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

BHM Art Exhibit In Southside
150 Years For Rocky Mount
150 Years For Rocky Mount
Virginia Tech professors analyze recent train derailments
Virginia Tech professors analyze recent train derailments
What's What With the Weekend, Feb. 17-19