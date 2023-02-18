Birthdays
Two people injured after separate shootings in Blacksburg

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are injured after two separate shootings happened within an hour span.

Blacksburg Police and Blacksburg Rescue say a man was found with arm and leg gunshot wounds on the sidewalk of Bluestone Lane. Officers say they administered first aid to the man until he was transported to Lewis Gale-Montgomery Hospital for treatment.

Around an hour later while officers were investigating the first incident, they received a call about a separate shooting. Blacksburg Police and Blacksburg Rescue found a second man with gunshot wounds on the 1800 block of Whipple Drive. The man was transported to Lewis Gale-Montgomery Hospital for treatment.

Police say the victims are acquaintances and they believe the incidents are related. At this time they say there is no threat to the public.

“Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.”

