‘We just didn’t realize that the threat was right there in our face’: Franklin Co. Humane Society reacts to dogs found dead

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection to the death of two stolen dogs - the owner.

Terry Michel appeared in court Friday, but it has been continued because court officials say Michel will be hiring his own attorney.

Court documents say Michel confessed to shooting them to death on Thursday. According to investigators Michel had first reported them missing last week, then he said they were stolen.

“Animals do go missing every day but this was something different. This seemed to be a threat to the community,” said Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center Director Anita Scott. “We just didn’t realize that the threat was right there in our face.”

Scott said one of the dogs was adopted in January from the center.

“That is why we took such huge interest in this missing case and to that, something you know the original story had happened in our community was just heartbreaking,” added Scott. “But Caleb and Colby were just wonderful dogs.”

Investigators documented Michel disposed of the dogs’ bodies on Carolina Springs Road on Valentine’s Day. Seven days after he had first reported them stolen from Waid Park. Law enforcement can’t disclose where the dogs were before that. But they say nothing took place at Waid park.

Scott says Michel’s wife Rhonda is devastated.

“I spoke with her this morning and she wanted to thank the community for all the love and support that she’s received,” explained Scott. “She’s in a profound state of grieving right now and trying to understand what has happened.”

Michel is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

His next court hearing is scheduled for March 1st.

A candlelight vigil scheduled for February 18 in memory of the dogs has been canceled.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.