16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville

Credit: Hillsville Police
Credit: Hillsville Police
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Logan Gross, 16, was reported missing after last being seen at 10 Rockport Lane at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Hillsville Police Department, Gross was wearing black jogging pants, a camo hoodie, a Nike t-shirt, and black shoes while carrying a red and black checkered blanket, flashlight, and binoculars.

Contact 276-728-2251 with information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

