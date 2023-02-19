16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Logan Gross, 16, was reported missing after last being seen at 10 Rockport Lane at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the Hillsville Police Department, Gross was wearing black jogging pants, a camo hoodie, a Nike t-shirt, and black shoes while carrying a red and black checkered blanket, flashlight, and binoculars.
Contact 276-728-2251 with information.
