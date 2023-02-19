16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Logan Gross, 16, was reported missing after last being seen at 10 Rockport Lane at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Hillsville Police Department, Gross was wearing black jogging pants, a camo hoodie, a Nike t-shirt, and black shoes while carrying a red and black checkered blanket, flashlight, and binoculars.

Contact 276-728-2251 with information.

