Documenting the history of the Black community in Botetourt County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County community honored stories from the past for Black History Month on Sunday.

The Botetourt County Historical Society recorded the largely uncatalogued history of the Black community in the area.

Residents shared stories from their ancestors or someone who they admired.

Stories ranged from what life was like as a slave at Greenfield Plantation, the first African-American football player from the county, and people who lived to be more than 100 years old.

Organizers say they want the next generation to know where they came from.

“You look at Botetourt County was one of the largest counties in Virginia all the way to the Mississippi. And there’s a lot of history locked up here in Botetourt County. And we’re just finally last few years to unlock some of it. It’s good to get it out and have it documented,” said Curtis Brown.

Stories shared today will become an artifact at the museum and accessible for people to check out.

