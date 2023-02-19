Dry and warmer today

Shower chances return for some on Monday

Near-record warmth on Thursday

SUNDAY

Temperatures are starting in the 30s across the region this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will decrease this afternoon and winds from the Southwest will help temperatures start to warm today. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

A gradual warming begins today. (WDBJ Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK

A front moves closer on Monday and will likely bring some showers to parts of the region. Models are showing the front stalling nearby, but are struggling to determine where the front will set up. At this time showers move in on Monday, with the best chance along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Showers are in the forecast for parts of the region on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

Rainfall amounts look light even with multiple weak systems passing through the next few days.

A few fronts bring some showers to the parts of the region. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect highs in the 60s through Wednesday. Highs will soar to near 80 degrees by Thursday.

Shower chances linger into next weekend with highs in the 60s.

Precipitation Chances | Next 7 Days (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

