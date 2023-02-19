Birthdays
Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers and seize four handguns at River Ridge Mall

River Ridge Mall says more details on West End redevelopment will be released in the coming...
River Ridge Mall says more details on West End redevelopment will be released in the coming weeks.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Four teenage boys are in custody after Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigated reports of a teen brandishing a gun Saturday evening at River Ridge Mall

Officers responded to a 911 caller reporting a teenager showed a gun in the parking lot of HomeGoods, at 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, around 7 p.m. Saturday. LPD found the four teens and took them into custody.

No shots were fired, no injuries are reported and charges are pending, according to police.

Police say they seized four handguns during the investigation, one of which was confirmed as stolen. Officers also found an Airsoft Gun that resembled an AR-15 in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

