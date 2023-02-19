Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers and seize four handguns at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Four teenage boys are in custody after Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigated reports of a teen brandishing a gun Saturday evening at River Ridge Mall

Officers responded to a 911 caller reporting a teenager showed a gun in the parking lot of HomeGoods, at 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, around 7 p.m. Saturday. LPD found the four teens and took them into custody.

No shots were fired, no injuries are reported and charges are pending, according to police.

Police say they seized four handguns during the investigation, one of which was confirmed as stolen. Officers also found an Airsoft Gun that resembled an AR-15 in connection with the incident.

