Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A high-speed chase Saturday from Waynesboro to Alleghany Co. ended in the arrest of a man wanted in Ohio for rape of a 14-year-old.

The suspect, Brandon Smathers, 32, was arrested at around 5 p.m. after crashing into two Alleghany Co./City of Covington patrol vehicles.

Virginia State Police also assisted with the pursuit.

Smothers was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Darke, Ohio for the rape of a 14-year-old. He will also be charged in Alleghany Co. and Rockbridge Co. with eluding police and no operators license, according to the Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s Office.

He is awaiting extradition by the U.S. Marshals in the Alleghany Co. Regional Jail on no bond.

WDBJ7 is waiting for confirmation on what road the crash occurred along.

