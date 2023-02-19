Panthers hire former Hokie DeAngelo Hall to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - Carolina Panthers announced Saturday on Twitter that they are adding former Hokie and NFL standout DeAngelo Hall to their coaching staff as a defensive backs assistant.

The 39-year-old former cornerback played 14 seasons in the league with time spent on the Raiders, Falcons and Commanders.

He played three seasons in Blacksburg, earning second-team All-American honors in 2003.

In 2016, Hall was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

He is tied for the most interceptions ever in a single NFL game (four) and holds the sole top spot for most career fumble return yards (328) in NFL history.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.