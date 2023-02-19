Pet Stories: Meet Mack

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -This is Mack. He is a five-year-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. Mack is large dog with a lot of energy. He is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. He did well with other dogs and would be comfortable in a home by herself or with other dog with her level of energy. He has been around kids, but smaller children could get overwhelmed with his size. He will need some training, plenty of stimulation, and would love a lot of space. If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.

The Roanoke Wedding Crawl is happening March 5th and all proceeds from registration will go to the RVSPCA. The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give auction on March 10th through the 19th. If you have items to donate for action you can drop them at the shelter during normal business hours. Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will take place on March 24 through the 26th.

If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website. If you would like to meet Mack, or any other animal available for adoption please call or go online to schedule an appointment. Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

