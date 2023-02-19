Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast

A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.(Marie Woods and James McKay at the University of Manchester via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A different type of big foot has been found in the United Kingdom.

In an area called the Dinosaur Coast, a Megalosaurus footprint was discovered.

The footprint measures a meter long and is the largest of its kind. The three-toed footprint is also one of only six to be found in the area.

Archeologist Marie Woods, who made the discovery, says she can no longer tell people “archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs.”

Traditionally, geologists and paleontologists focus on dinosaur fragments. As a rule, archaeologists study ancient human artifacts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke
Man accidentally shoots self in downtown Roanoke
Two people injured in Blacksburg shootings
Credit: Hillsville Police
16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
‘We just didn’t realize that the threat was right there in our face.” Franklin Co. Humane Society reacts to dogs found dead
Remini's Restaurant in Roanoke County
Roanoke County restaurant featured by America’s Best Restaurants

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say