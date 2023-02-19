Birthdays
Stock Bistro and Bar opens inside historic Fire Station One

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new fine-dining experience nestled inside the historic Fire Station One in Roanoke.

Stock Bistro and Bar is now taking reservations.

The restaurant shares its new home with Txtur’s furniture showroom on the first floor of Fire Station One.

The company says Roanoke Chef Jeff Farmer pioneered its Northern European-inspired menu.

Leaders with company say they are happy to see their vision come to life.

“The team just kind of had this vision of what could really happen here, and slowly but surely, from blueprints on a table to mood boards to everyone working 14-hour days and hauling heavy furniture into this space, it has become this fun, vibrant hub,” said Nick Guacheta.

They’ve launched with mocktails, and the menu includes regional ingredients from Virginia and Europe.

Upstairs, there is a 7-room hotel and conference space.

Visit firestationone.com to make a reservation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

