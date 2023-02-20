Birthdays
Balogun, Corosdale lead No. 9 Duke past Virginia Sunday

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Balogun scored 12 points, Taya Corosdale had 10 and No. 9 Duke survived a stern test from Virginia, 56-52.

The Blue Devils led only 47-45 with just over eight minutes left, but Celeste Taylor hit a 3-pointer from right in front of the Duke bench to make it 50-45, starting a 7-2 run that gave them some breathing room.

Taylor Valladay led Virginia with 19 points and McKenna Dale had 10.

The Cavaliers lost for the 30th time in the last 33 meetings.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

