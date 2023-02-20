Birthdays
Bland County schools under lockdown during neighborhood investigation

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bland Elementary and Bland County High School are in a modified lockdown status Monday morning as a precaution, according to Bland County Public Schools. Anyone with business in either school is asked to call the specific school before arriving.

School officials say this is due to an active law enforcement presence, not related to the schools.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office says a search is centered in the Wilderness Road area about one and half miles from the interstate. Deputies are looking for a man who ran away from the scene of a vehicle crash.

