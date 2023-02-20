Chance the dog finds new home in New York

Galax, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance the dog has found a forever home in upstate New York.

WDBJ7 covered his story in January.

He was rescued from an abusive home before he was taken in by Out of the Pits, a rescue mission for pit bulls.

Chance’s new owners say he’s a happy, healthy and loving dog.

“He’s absolutely wonderful,” Owner Juan Lopez said. “We don’t understand how he’s so friendly and loving and for what he’s been through. He’s great.”

Lopez says Chance is recovering well.

