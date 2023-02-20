Birthdays
Commanders announce Bieniemy as OC, assistant head coach

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches during the first half of...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, the team announced Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) - Eric Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

The team announced Saturday that the two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant with Kansas City will be joining Washington.

Bieniemy now gets the chance to show what he can do without Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

The 54-year-old emerged from a pool of more than a half-dozen candidates as Washington’s choice for the job following the Chiefs’ second championship in his five seasons as their offensive coordinator.

The longtime NFL assistant has interviewed for numerous head coaching jobs.

