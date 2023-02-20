Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors

Annuity.org: Average American has $5,500+ in credit card debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a study by Annuity.org, the average American carried multiple credit cards, with the average debt load being $5,525, and experts suggest using the debt avalanche method to pay off these multiple accounts.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the debt avalanche method helps organize your debts and pay less in interest over time.

Rathner laid out the steps of the debt avalanche method:

  • Prioritize your debts from the highest interest rate to the lowest interest rate
  • Make minimum payments on all of your debts to avoid late fees and keep accounts in good standing
  • Any time you have extra, pay it towards the highest interest rate debt

When the highest interest rate debt is paid off, take the monthly amount you were paying on it and apply it to the next highest interest rate card, while continuing to pay the minimum on all the others and then repeat this method until all of the debt is paid off.

For more information, NerdWallet explains the debt avalanche in detail in this video.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
Downtown Roanoke
Man accidentally shoots self in downtown Roanoke
Credit: Hillsville Police
16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville found safe
River Ridge Mall says more details on West End redevelopment will be released in the coming...
Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers and seize four handguns at River Ridge Mall
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The charity gave away clothes and food to hundreds of community members in need
South Boston ministry hosts a food and clothing giveaway in honor of former President Jimmy Carter
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter
The tiger cub was rescued by police in New Mexico.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico now calls Colorado home
Volunteers would help with enrichment activities for cats and dogs.
RCACP needs volunteers to play with dogs and cats at shelter