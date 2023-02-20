Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Dietrich Hall construction close to completion

By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Dietrich Hall is in the final stages of getting an interior and exterior facelift.

“We’re changing and improving the interior of Dietrich Dining Hall,” University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said. “Really neat spaces, coffee shops, places where people can gather when it’s chilly, rainy or winter.”

Owczarski says the plan is for the building and space outside to be used year round.

“The Dietrich spirit Plaza can allow for community to gather in nice weather spring, summer fall, where you want to be outside,” he said.

The goal is for the work on the inside to be finished by the time students return from spring break in early March.

The exterior work will continue this spring.

“It’s going to look like a place you want to go to,” Owczarski said. “It’s going to be inviting, you’re going to see people, you’re going to feel a buzz, you’re going to feel the energy of students, faculty, people coming together.”

Owczarski says the buildings location is ideal for use year round.

“It’s surrounded by residence halls that house thousands of students,” he said. “There are academic buildings in the area and it’s also a stepping ground for our athletic communities.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
Downtown Roanoke
Man accidentally shoots self in downtown Roanoke
Credit: Hillsville Police
16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville found safe
River Ridge Mall says more details on West End redevelopment will be released in the coming...
Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers and seize four handguns at River Ridge Mall
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

WYW: Household Debt
RCACP Asking For Volunteers To Help With Enrichment
Session Begins Final Week
VT Construction Projects
VT Construction Projects
Chance the pit bull
Chance the dog finds new home in New York