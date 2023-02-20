Dietrich Hall construction close to completion

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s Dietrich Hall is in the final stages of getting an interior and exterior facelift.

“We’re changing and improving the interior of Dietrich Dining Hall,” University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said. “Really neat spaces, coffee shops, places where people can gather when it’s chilly, rainy or winter.”

Owczarski says the plan is for the building and space outside to be used year round.

“The Dietrich spirit Plaza can allow for community to gather in nice weather spring, summer fall, where you want to be outside,” he said.

The goal is for the work on the inside to be finished by the time students return from spring break in early March.

The exterior work will continue this spring.

“It’s going to look like a place you want to go to,” Owczarski said. “It’s going to be inviting, you’re going to see people, you’re going to feel a buzz, you’re going to feel the energy of students, faculty, people coming together.”

Owczarski says the buildings location is ideal for use year round.

“It’s surrounded by residence halls that house thousands of students,” he said. “There are academic buildings in the area and it’s also a stepping ground for our athletic communities.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.