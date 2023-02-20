A few showers return as temperatures soar by Thursday

A few showers return today

Temperatures stay above-average for at least the next five days

Record-breaking heat likely Thursday

MONDAY

A cold front will approach our hometowns on Presidents’ Day. This will spark the chance for a few passing showers, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge. A few showers can’t be ruled out east of the Blue Ridge by afternoon.

We'll see a few showers today, especially in the western part of the region. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect a good deal of cloud cover with highs mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Mostly cloudy today with a few showers. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

That same cold front will pass through the region on Tuesday. It will then lift back north as a warm front on Wednesday.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with a gusty wind. Highs will soar into the 60s with a slight chance of a shower.

Wednesday will feature a good deal of cloud cover and a few showers possible as the warm front passes through our hometowns. Highs will warm mainly into the 60s.

THURSDAY

Record-smashing heat looks increasingly likely on Thursday. While there’s a slight chance of a shower, most hometowns stay dry.

We could see several record highs fall by Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

Expect mostly dry and cooler weather on Friday. Highs will cool back down into the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another system may impact our hometowns on Saturday and Sunday. Highs may cool to near-normal levels on Saturday and then warm back up into Sunday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

