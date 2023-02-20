Former Hokie Gavin Cross reports to Kansas City Royals Spring Training

(WDBJ) - 2023 may be the first season in professional baseball for Gavin Cross, but he’s been playing like a pro for a while.

“I’m excited for spring training. I mean, I haven’t played baseball in a while so it’s fun to go back out and play and kind of get my feet wet and go have my first full pro season,” he says.

The former Hokie was drafted by the Kansas City Royals last year as the 9th overall selection, making the Bristol lefty the highest draft pick ever out of Virginia Tech.

So far, he says he’s feeling at home in Royal Blue.

“Kansas City is great. It’s truly a family feels very similar to this everyone communicates well everyone cares for where you are on the field and off the field which is really important. I’ve seen it myself, I’ve seen it with my roommates with my teammates and they really care about what’s going on.”

Cross capped off his Hokie career making history and he says staying present is key.

“Something that always goes back to me is just to try to be where your feet are. Whether it’s a game or if it’s a workout, being back home and my family, just trying to be where my feet are and be a good person and then the rest will kind of handles itself.”

While the name on his chest will be different this season, his heart still believes in burnt orange and maroon.

“I think what you’ll see and this year years coming is Virginia Tech’s going to be good at baseball and they’re going to build a program that’s here to stay. It’s not easy to do what they’ve done this fast but I know that it’s in good hands and they’ll always put a competitive product on the field.”

