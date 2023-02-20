Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

General Assembly celebrates Mac McClung’s slam dunk contest victory

Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during the slam dunk competition of the NBA...
Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during the slam dunk competition of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)(Rob Gray | AP)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RCIHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia is enjoying the national spotlight, following Mac McClung’s victory in the NBA Slam Dunk contest Saturday night.

The former Gate City standout scored a perfect 50 on three of his four dunks to win the event.

Monday in the General Assembly, Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott Co.) took note of the victory, and the jersey McClung wore for his final dunk.

“It wasn’t a 76ers jersey, Mr. Speaker. It wasn’t the Texas Tech or Georgetown jersey,” Kilgore said. “No he chose to represent his high school alma mater, Gate City High School.”

Kilgore said he attended a watch party in Gate City Saturday night.

And he noted that after winning the contest, McClung said the trophy is headed to Gate City Middle School where his basketball career started.

“Now many of you know in Gate City if you’ve been there, there’s a sign that says ‘home of Attorney General Jerry Kilgore. Well, we’re going to have to change that sign,” Kilgore joked. “I think it’s going to be ‘home to the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, Mac McClung.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
Downtown Roanoke
Man accidentally shoots self in downtown Roanoke
Credit: Hillsville Police
16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville found safe
River Ridge Mall says more details on West End redevelopment will be released in the coming...
Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers and seize four handguns at River Ridge Mall
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Highs reach the 80s by Thursday which could be the warmest day of the year so far.
Monday, February 20 - Evening Outlook
Former Hokie Hits The Spring With Royals
Former Hokie Hits The Spring With Royals
Lawmakers Honor Dunk Champion
Preserving The History Of Carver Price High School
Preserving The History Of Carver Price High School