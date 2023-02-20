General Assembly celebrates Mac McClung’s slam dunk contest victory

RCIHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia is enjoying the national spotlight, following Mac McClung’s victory in the NBA Slam Dunk contest Saturday night.

The former Gate City standout scored a perfect 50 on three of his four dunks to win the event.

Monday in the General Assembly, Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott Co.) took note of the victory, and the jersey McClung wore for his final dunk.

“It wasn’t a 76ers jersey, Mr. Speaker. It wasn’t the Texas Tech or Georgetown jersey,” Kilgore said. “No he chose to represent his high school alma mater, Gate City High School.”

Kilgore said he attended a watch party in Gate City Saturday night.

And he noted that after winning the contest, McClung said the trophy is headed to Gate City Middle School where his basketball career started.

“Now many of you know in Gate City if you’ve been there, there’s a sign that says ‘home of Attorney General Jerry Kilgore. Well, we’re going to have to change that sign,” Kilgore joked. “I think it’s going to be ‘home to the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner, Mac McClung.”

