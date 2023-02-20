Grown Here at Home: Garden plots available for rent at LEAP’s Morningside Community Garden in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a few weeks, the growing season will be in full swing; and LEAP’s Community Gardens will be budding before you know it. The community gardens are in three locations in Roanoke – Hurt Park, Mountain View, and Morningside.

The Morningside Community Garden has a few plots left for rent, so you can grow all your heart desires.

“Having a place to come see food growing, I think is really good for the community. It’s a beautiful way to landscape and it makes the community food system stronger and more resilient,’ said Hannah Patrick, LEAP Community Gardens Manager.

There’s 25 plots in a range of sizes.

“For a small plot it’s $30 for the whole year; and that includes one load of mulch in the spring, access to all the hand tools, irrigation equipment, and donated seeds. For the larger plots they range according to their size,” Patrick explained.

If $30 isn’t feasible for you right now, LEAP also has garden scholarships. Just ask about it. If you’re looking for a way to get involved, LEAP is always in need of volunteers.

“Every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. we’re having volunteer days. They rotate through the gardens in town. If you have time to volunteer and you want to be involved but you’re afraid you won’t be able to lift heavy things or bend over, don’t let that deter you. Any volunteer we can find a place and something for you to help with,” Patrick explained.

Click here to rent a garden plot at the Morningside Community Garden. Registration closes on March 15.

