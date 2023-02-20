Birthdays
Junior League of Roanoke Valley hosts Women’s Leadership Workshop

Presented in partnership with the Hollins Batten Leadership Institute
Leadership Workshop
Leadership Workshop(Junior League of Roanoke Valley)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley, Inc has partnered with the the Hollins Batten Leadership Institute to present a training for women that will focus on several topics, including: energy management, emotional intelligence, hard conversations, knowing your worth, and setting expectations.

Abrina Schnurman, the Executive Director of the Hollins Batten Leadership Institute, will lead the workshop March 4 from 9 a.m. - noon at the Shenandoah Club in Downtown Roanoke. There is absolutely no cost to the participants.

For more information, visit their website.

