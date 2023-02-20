Junior League of Roanoke Valley hosts Women’s Leadership Workshop

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley, Inc has partnered with the the Hollins Batten Leadership Institute to present a training for women that will focus on several topics, including: energy management, emotional intelligence, hard conversations, knowing your worth, and setting expectations.

Abrina Schnurman, the Executive Director of the Hollins Batten Leadership Institute, will lead the workshop March 4 from 9 a.m. - noon at the Shenandoah Club in Downtown Roanoke. There is absolutely no cost to the participants.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.