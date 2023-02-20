Birthdays
Dangers and warnings spotlighted in look at hemp products and edibles

THC products including Delta-8, Delta-10, sold in convenience stores pose real danger
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mackenzie Chitwood, a Prevention & Wellness Specialist from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the dangers that hemp products pose to our kids.

Mackenzie is a representative of the Roanoke Prevention Alliance (RPA), which aims to support the development of resilient, healthy, alcohol- and drug-free youth in the City of Roanoke.

The RPA focuses on reducing youth use and access to cannabis and THC products, including Delta-8, Delta-10, etc.

Recreational cannabis products are currently not legal to sell in Virginia. Hemp products are legally grown as long as they have no more than .3% THC. Hemp products found in convenience stores include products that are sprayed with chemicals. When these products are purchased the actual THC content is unknown and what is being sprayed on them is also unknown. The chemically changed and sprayed products found in convenience stores are usually Delta-8 and Delta-10 products. Product testing at VCU found that there can be up to 10 times more THC than what the package claims, whether that is Delta-8, Delta-10 or any chemically changed THC. This can potentially lead to hallucinations, vomiting, tremors, anxiety, dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

The Delta-8 and Delta-10 products can come in packaging that looks similar to common candy and snacks that kids enjoy, leading to the risk of youth not knowing the difference.

According to the poison control center, calls about children under 5 years old consuming THC edibles rose from 207 in 2017 to 2,054 in 2021. Also, for children 6 years old and younger that consume THC edibles 78% of them are being treated in a hospital, and 8% are going to the ICU.

Common side effects for children that consume delta-8 or other similar products may be wobbling when they walk, their eyes may seem smaller or dilated, and they may seem more fussy than normal. If a child is showing any of these signs and there is reason to believe they have ingested a delta-8 or other similar product call poison control. If a child is unconscious, cannot be woken up, or is seizing call 911.

