New River Valley Community Services aims to focus on hope

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Depression, anxiety, hopelessness - more and more people are struggling with the day-to-day business of life, but NRV Community Services wants to create hope for people.

Mike Wade, the Coordinator of Community Wellness & Outreach for ew River Valley Community Services, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the resources provided at NRV Community Services, the trends they’re seeing in the community, and about a new campaign they’ve created that focuses on optimism and hope for people struggling.

Find out more by visiting nrvcs.org/hope.

