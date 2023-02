BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies defeated the visiting Wolfpack on Sunday 75-62 in front of a season-high attendance of 6,413.

Elizabeth Kitley put together another double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 11 Virginia Tech visits No. 19 North Carolina on Thursday.

