Support provided for families in NICU

Parent Advisory Board provides perspective on how to make improvements
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one expects to have a child in the NICU, but parents needing the support and special care during their stay can offer a unique perspective to improve the experience.

That’s the goal of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Parent Advisory Board (PAB).

The Board is made up of a select group of former NICU parents, Carilion Children’s administration, nurses, and child life specialists. Their goal is to partner Carilion Children’s staff to improve the NICU Experience, both during their stay and after they go home.

Brooke Norton along with Camille Soukup, who are both Carilion Children’s NICU Parent Advisory Board Members, join us on Here @ Home to tell us how they provide insight and perspective to improve the environment, policies, services, and communication for NICU families.

For more information, visit CarilionFoundation.org.

