Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

RCACP needs volunteers to play with dogs and cats at shelter

Volunteers would help with enrichment activities for cats and dogs.
Volunteers would help with enrichment activities for cats and dogs.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The RCACP shelter in Roanoke needs volunteers to play with the animals during the day.

Volunteers would help with enrichment activities for dogs and cats in the shelter. This means taking the animals out of their kennels, taking them for walks and helping stimulate their brains.

The shelter is looking for ten volunteers a day to help play with the animals.

RCACP’s director of operations explained how enrichment activities are important for an animal’s overall health.

”If you were sitting in your room all day long, with nothing to do, nothing to read and nothing to watch on TV, you would eventually go stir crazy,” Melinda Rector said. “That’s what we’re trying to prevent and trying to keep their brains activated.”

Each volunteer needs to be over the age of 18 and have a cell phone and driver’s license.

You can sign up to volunteer here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
Downtown Roanoke
Man accidentally shoots self in downtown Roanoke
Credit: Hillsville Police
16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville found safe
River Ridge Mall says more details on West End redevelopment will be released in the coming...
Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers and seize four handguns at River Ridge Mall
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

The charity gave away clothes and food to hundreds of community members in need
South Boston ministry hosts a food and clothing giveaway in honor of former President Jimmy Carter
7@four Previews Roanoke Pop Art Exhibit
7@four Previews Roanoke Pop Art Exhibit
Junior League of Roanoke Valley Hosts Women’s Leadership Workshop
Junior League of Roanoke Valley Hosts Women’s Leadership Workshop
Support Provided for Families in NICU
Support Provided for Families in NICU