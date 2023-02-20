RCACP needs volunteers to play with dogs and cats at shelter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The RCACP shelter in Roanoke needs volunteers to play with the animals during the day.

Volunteers would help with enrichment activities for dogs and cats in the shelter. This means taking the animals out of their kennels, taking them for walks and helping stimulate their brains.

The shelter is looking for ten volunteers a day to help play with the animals.

RCACP’s director of operations explained how enrichment activities are important for an animal’s overall health.

”If you were sitting in your room all day long, with nothing to do, nothing to read and nothing to watch on TV, you would eventually go stir crazy,” Melinda Rector said. “That’s what we’re trying to prevent and trying to keep their brains activated.”

Each volunteer needs to be over the age of 18 and have a cell phone and driver’s license.

You can sign up to volunteer here.

