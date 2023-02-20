South Boston ministry hosts food and clothing giveaway in honor of former President Carter

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A ministry in South Boston has given away clothing and food to hundreds of community members in need.

TJM Association and God’s Final Call and Warning (GFCW) hosted a charity drive Sunday afternoon.

The ministry held the giveaway in honor of Presidents’ Day and former President Jimmy Carter. Attendees and organizers also offered prayers for the former president, who recently entered hospice care.

In a statement to WDBJ7, GFCW’s public relations manager explained how Carter’s charitable work throughout his life continues to inspire the organization.

“President Jimmy Carter has been a true inspiration to Ralph and Delores Rhyne, who founded God’s Final Call and Ministry,” Rocky Twyman said. “Even though their Ministry is struggling financially, the unselfish service of President Carter keeps them encouraged.”

