Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

South Boston ministry hosts food and clothing giveaway in honor of former President Carter

The charity gave away clothes and food to hundreds of community members in need
The charity gave away clothes and food to hundreds of community members in need(Ralph Rhyne)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A ministry in South Boston has given away clothing and food to hundreds of community members in need.

TJM Association and God’s Final Call and Warning (GFCW) hosted a charity drive Sunday afternoon.

The ministry held the giveaway in honor of Presidents’ Day and former President Jimmy Carter. Attendees and organizers also offered prayers for the former president, who recently entered hospice care.

In a statement to WDBJ7, GFCW’s public relations manager explained how Carter’s charitable work throughout his life continues to inspire the organization.

“President Jimmy Carter has been a true inspiration to Ralph and Delores Rhyne, who founded God’s Final Call and Ministry,” Rocky Twyman said. “Even though their Ministry is struggling financially, the unselfish service of President Carter keeps them encouraged.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
Downtown Roanoke
Man accidentally shoots self in downtown Roanoke
Credit: Hillsville Police
16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville found safe
River Ridge Mall says more details on West End redevelopment will be released in the coming...
Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers and seize four handguns at River Ridge Mall
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Volunteers would help with enrichment activities for cats and dogs.
RCACP needs volunteers to play with dogs and cats at shelter
Junior League of Roanoke Valley Hosts Women’s Leadership Workshop
Junior League of Roanoke Valley Hosts Women’s Leadership Workshop
New River Valley Community Services Aims to Focus on Hope
New River Valley Community Services Aims to Focus on Hope
New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS)
New River Valley Community Services aims to focus on hope