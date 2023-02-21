AGING IN PLACE: Roanoke architectural firm, SFCS to host annual senior living conference

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -SFCS Architects is a Roanoke-based firm with a goal of making important connections in our hometowns.

One way is through its upcoming 38th Annual By Design conference happening at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center

A major focus of the event is senior living.

According to SFCS, “There has never been greater innovation and ingenuity in the senior living industry than there is today, with new potential to expand services and further enhance the lives of older adults. This conference will provide ideas to help leaders advance missions of service, guide innovation, and consider all possibilities to fulfill current needs, as well as effectively plan for the generations to come.”

The Senior Living Conference is happening Tuesday, February 21st from 8 to 4 and Wednesday, February 22 from 8 until noon.

