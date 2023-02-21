Blacksburg residents raise concerns over potential rezoning

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working on a plan to bring 176 housing units to a 44 acre property called Glade Spring Crossing.

The neighborhood would include 24 affordable housing units.

Right now the land is zoned as Rural Residential 1 but is up for rezoning to Planned Residential.

The change would allow four units per acre.

Some Blacksburg residents are concerned with the project’s density and its effects on the environment.

“We welcome development, we welcome affordable housing, we welcome the modestly sized homes, we just ask for fewer homes to be developed on that land,” Blacksburg Resident Traci Sterling said.

A public hearing is scheduled for Glade Spring Crossing on March 7.

