Care providers are innovating ways to improve the quality of senior living

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 200 senior care providers from 22 different states learned about innovative ways to take care of the aging population.

The Roanoke based company, SFCS: Architects Engineers & Interior Designers, hosted the 38th Annual ‘By Design’ conference at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center on Tuesday.

Providers from assisted living facilities and senior communities listened to panel speakers on ways to take care of the elderly. They talked about innovations in robotics and artificial intelligence to help improve seniors’ quality of life.

The company’s managing principal explained the company focuses on improving senior living.

”It’s so important to make certain that we are supporting and helping the older adults in our society achieve all that they can in the latter parts of their lives,” Melissa Pritchard said.

The managing principal also explained technological innovations help address on-going staffing shortages in senior living centers.

Virginia Tech students also presented their innovation designs on Tuesday to help improve senior living.

